ANC members who died in bus crash laid to rest

Five ANC members who died in a bus crash at Magoebaskloof in Limpopo on the way to the party’s anniversary celebrations have been laid to rest. Mashao Setabola, Mosima Makganyoga, Mapula Rakubu, Margaret Rakubu and Bertha Mafomo have been buried at three different cemeteries in Botlokwa.

Scores of ANC members, including National Executive Committee members and provincial leaders, gathered at the Eisleben Sports ground in Botlokwa for their official send-off.

The five have been described as dedicated members of the movement.

“They represented the ANC very well like I have said before they were just supporting the ANC, they loved the African National Congress with all their hearts that is why they died for it,” says Sello Seta Setabola, family representative.

The families have extended words of gratitude for the support they’ve received.

“On behalf of the families, I would like to thank all the people that are here, the support that they keep on giving us and even the ANC, the government,” Seta Setabola added.

A survivor of the crash also echoed a similar sentiment.

“I have managed to recover. I feel better now, when I saw all the leaders attending the funeral and all the preparations that went into planning it, to me it signified that we have caring leaders that are supportive,” says Mpho Morale, crash survivor.

ANC National Executive Committee and Provincial Executive Committee members attended the service. Addressing the crowd, Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula emphasized that a mammoth task that lies ahead for the ANC.

“To renew our spirits about remembering these comrades, the most important thing is what do they stand for and at the same time what are the tasks that we are facing and how to overcome them, these comrades were full of hope. The fact that you can leave as far as Limpopo to go to Mbombela, you know in Mbombela, there are people who could not even get inside.”

Ten people who were injured in the crash are still recovering in hospital.

Video: Magoebaskloof bus crash victims’ funeral under way – ANC SG Fikile Mbalula addresses mourners: