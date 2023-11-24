ANC members in Lejweleputswa want Matjhabeng mayor recalled

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Certain members of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Lejweleputswa district of the Free State are calling on the party to recall Matjhabeng Mayor Thanduxolo Khalipha. They accuse him of maladministration, nepotism and corruption.

They say he’s failed to address service delivery issues for far too long. The aggrieved members say their fight to put the people’s interests first will continue.

“As a deployee of the ANC, Thanduxolo Khalipha who has over a period of time violated the constitution of the ANC, violated the rights of the people of Matjhabeng as a mayor and we feel that as the ANC, they must take action,” says Raleting Motati, ANC branch chair ward 8.”

The party members tried to submit a memorandum of their grievances at the ANC offices in Welkom but found the gates locked.

Video: ANC branch members march to recall Matjhabeng Executive Mayor Thanduxolo Khalipha