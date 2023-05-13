A number of African National Congress (ANC) members, led by the party’s Moses Mabhida Region, are gathered at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall on Saturday, waiting to raise their concerns to ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula.

The region, the third biggest in KwaZulu-Natal, is still facing challenges, including municipal ward losses to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The ANC National Working Committee (NWC) is in KZN this weekend in an attempt to resolve all of the party’s issues.

ANC national working committee led by party president Ramaphosa visits KZN:

The members are set to have an open engagement with Mbalula on issues that cause divisions in the ANC in the province.

Mbaluka admits that there are some party members who are calling for the disbandment of the current provincial leadership of KwaZulu-Natal.

The party’s National Working Committee members led by president Cyril Ramaphosa are meeting with party members in their respective regions in the province to assess the state of the party in the province.

Mbalula says the Committee’s visit is also aimed at assessing the province’s readiness for next year’s general elections.

“You are correct we lost a significant number of municipalities in the province and how do we work to reclaim the lost ground in KZN? Is the leadership of the ANC in KZN obsessed with reclaiming the lost ground or is the ANC locked in the internal disputes and wranglings? Looking from far you hear things, the membership is not happy about the provincial leadership to the point where some are hard at work to campaign for the dissolution of this newly elected leadership. We need to come close to that, what is happening.”