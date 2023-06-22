The verdict in the matter of eight African National Congress (ANC) councillors who are challenging their expulsion from the party has been moved to tomorrow as the judge finalises his judgment.

The outcome of their case may have a huge influence on the Mangaung Municipality’s mayoral position as interdicted mayor Pappie Mokoena‘s fate rests on this outcome.

The ANC is also challenging the special council meeting where some of its expelled members formed part of the councillors that elected Mokoena for the mayoral position.

Former Mangaung deputy mayor, Mapaseka Mothibi-Nkoane, and former municipal speaker, Stefani Lockman-Naidoo, as well as Patrick Monyakoane, are among the eight councillors who have been expelled.

VIDEO | ANC Mangaung councillors challenging their expulsion to know their fate: