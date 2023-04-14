Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats’ Papi Mokoena has been elected as the new executive mayor of the Mangaung Metro Municipality unopposed.

He was voted in by 52 councillors who were present, including expelled ANC councillors Mapaseka Mothibi-Nkoane and Patrick Monyakoane.

The majority of ANC councillors did not attend the special council sitting and no apologies were made.

The DA’s David Masoeu has been elected unopposed as the new council whip.

