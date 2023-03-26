The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State has promised the Mangaung Metro will soon have political leadership to take charge of the ailing municipality.

This after the resignation of the mayor and the speaker of council, while the municipality is still functioning under an administrator.

Free State ANC Chairperson, Mxolisi Dukwana, says the process of finalising the replacement of the mayor and the speaker is under way.

“It has been our very concern from the beginning and we’ve been trying to find the lasting solution in this municipality and making sure that we do not disrupt the functioning of the institution. As a result we have also had interviews already for the mayor and this process needs to be finalized between today and Monday. Hopefully by next week, we will have a new mayor, a new speaker and deputy mayor of the institution.”

Political analyst, Professor Sethulego Matebesi, says a vacuum created in the ailing Mangaung metro following the resignation of the executive mayor and speaker needs urgent resolution.

Matebesi says the ANC cannot afford to go for months without a leader in the council.

However, Matebesi says another solution could be the dissolution of the council.

“That can be a solution for me that is long standing problem and its long overdue. But a problem is who is going to step if you are going to dissolve council? We have seen interventions whether its at provincial level at some stage the Free State had a section 139 intervention. Does the administration and governance improve? Absolutely not because your actually recycling the very same people. And I have got due respect for all these administrators. Fact of the matter is, it seems that there’s no political will to deal with the basic problem.”

