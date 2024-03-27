ANC lacks strong arguments in MK trademark battle: Zuma

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former president Jacob Zuma who is a backer of the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK Party), says the African National Congress (ANC) lacks strong arguments in its trademark case at the Durban High Court.

The ANC is seeking an interdict against the MK Party, claiming that the MK name and logo are part of its heritage and intellectual property.

Zuma addressed MK party supporters outside court.

“They are frustrated now because they don’t have strong arguments in court and we are still using the same courts we have been using previously. They didn’t know what to say in court. I heard their legal representative failing to express themselves, because they don’t know what to say. The thing is that everything is easy and they win whatever is in court, even if they bribe they win, things have changed now. We are MK now and nobody will touch us!”

Meanwhile, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula maintains that the name uMkhonto weSizwe belongs to the ANC. He also addressed his party supporters outside the Durban High Court.

Hundreds of ANC and MK supporters packed the court precinct since this morning.

Mbalula elaborates, “We lost in Bloemfontein and we will not appeal and we are here again for two things which is common law and the trademark. We say this trademark belongs us and it doesn’t matter when we registered it, no it doesn’t. It belongs to us. This MK belongs to the ANC and thieves do as they please here and they steal our things and run with it whereas they know that it is ours.”

Mbalula also criticised Zuma’s leadership while he was part of the ANC.

“Today they talk about many things they failed to do while they were in power. They put us in big trouble and we are in this mess because of them. They call us thieves. Today we have Zondo Commission which has revealed many things and they thank us by forming a new political party.”

Judgment on the matter has been reserved.