The African National Conference (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has released the names of two of their members who died in a car crash while returning home from the party’s national elective conference in Johannesburg.

Nkosikhona Mdlalose and Mpendulo Khumalo passed away following the head-on collision outside eMkhondo in Mpumalanga.

Mdlalose was the ANC’s Women’s league chair in the Mzala Nxumalo region and Khumalo was the Abaqulusi municipality Ward 12 councillor.

ANC provincial spokesperson, Mafika Mndebele says another regional leader, who was also involved in the crash, remains in hospital.

“The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has received the sad news of the passing of our committed and hard-working Comrades in Mzala Nxumalo who were on their way from the national conference in Nasrec we take this moment and pay our tribute to Comrade Nkosikhona Mdlalose who was the chairperson of the ANC Women’s League in Mzala Nxumalo and a ward councillor in Ward 12 and exco member of the ANC together with Comrade Mpendulo Khumalo who was also our leader and he was driving at that particular time.”