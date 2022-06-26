It appears as if the ANC’s Gauteng Provincial Conference could go longer than anticipated.

Voting is currently underway at the Lakes Hotel in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, where delegates are deciding on who the new provincial leadership will be.

The conference was plagued by delays in the adoption of credentials, as well as a court interdict filed to halt the conference yesterday.

Mzi Khumalo, who is vying for the position of Deputy Chairperson, says that there are discussions underway on how to proceed with the conference.

“The discussions have two proposals; one is that let us go to commissions tonight, (and) the other proposal says let us not be seen as maliciously complying, let’s think of a special PGC and which PGC would execute the work that was supposed to be executed today,” says Khumalo.

Video: Final day of ANC Gauteng provincial conference

Voting for the ANC Gauteng top five leadership has taken place in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, where the party is holding its 14th Provincial Conference.

More than 1000 delegates from the different branches and regions of the ANC across Gauteng, have been confirmed to be the legitimate participants in the conference.

For the chairperson position, Lebogang Maile and Panyaza Lesufi are the contenders.

Deputy Chairperson will be between, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and Mzi Khumalo.

Jacob Khawe, Thulani Kunene and TK Nciza will compete for Secretary, while Paul Mojapelo and Morakane Mosupyoe seek the Provincial Treasurer position.

It’s not yet clear when will the results be announced.