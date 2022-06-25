The ANC has confirmed that it has received an urgent court application to interdict the party from proceeding with the 14th Gauteng Provincial Elective Conference which is currently under way at The Lakes Hotel & Conference Centre in Benoni on the east of Johannesburg. The South Gauteng High Court is being heard the matter this evening.

The application was filed by Jabulani Sithole. Sithole is a member of the Mzwakhe Ngomane ANC branch which is one the branches that had its votes quarantines during the Ekurhuleni Regional Conference last month.

ANC NEC Member, Mduduzi Manana, who is also a deployee at the Gauteng Conference, says that party’s legal representatives are currently looking into the matter and are working on a response from the ANC. He declares that the conference will be proceeding nonetheless.

“It was opened yesterday by both the national and the Provincial Chairpersons, Comrade Makhura, we are now about to present credentials to plenary,” added Manana.

WATCH: Provincial Secretary Cde Jacob Khawe gives update on the Ekurhuleni delegates and the PEC decision to defend the application to interdict conference. The court hearing is set to take place at 18:30 this evening at the Gauteng High Court. #ANCGPConference pic.twitter.com/P4kWzN7dc1 — Gauteng ANC #VoteANC (@GautengANC) June 25, 2022

Meanwhile, outgoing ANC Gauteng Provincial Chairperson, David Makhura, has confirmed that security personnel detected a number of bogus delegates to be in attendance at the conference. Consequently, this has led to delays in the conference as both the Secretariat and the Financial Reports have not yet been able to be delivered into plenary until this evening.

Makhura says this occurrence is not unusual for an ANC conference and that those who seek to take chances always get caught just before the voting takes place

“Part of what we had to do was to just trace how those people came in, including if any of them are booked into any of our overnight accommodation spaces. We wanted to make sure we work on that and I’m satisfied that has been done. As people come here now, we have a much stricter process,” Makhura assured.