The African National Conference (ANC) Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) has now been formally dissolved to allow for the selection of the top five leadership candidates.

This happened following the official adoption of credentials at the 14th provincial conference, which took place on Sunday morning.

More than 1 000 delegates will nominate, and vote for those whom they believe will lead the ANC for the next four years.

Former PEC members, Panyaza Lesufi and Lebogang Maile will be contesting for the position of Provincial Chairperson.

The conference continues as court bid fails: Panyaza Lesufi

Earlier outgoing ANC Gauteng Provincial Chairperson, David Makhura confirmed that the conference has detected that there are bogus delegates who are in attendance.

Makhura said this is not foreign in ANC conferences, but the “irony is that those who seek to take chances always get caught just before the voting takes place.”

“The administration team was able to pick up that there are people who are here and are not supposed to be here. So part of what we had to do was to just make sure, trace those people came including if there are any of them in any of our accommodation spaces, overnight. We wanted to make sure we work on that and I’m certified that has been done. As people come here now, we have a much stricter process,” Makhura explained.

Meanwhile, it’s not yet clear whether the conference will close today, as was initially anticipated, because it is yet to nominate new PEC members, including additional.

Court interdict failed

The South Gauteng High Court has dismissed an urgent application to halt the Gauteng Conference. It was filed by Jabulani Sithole who is cited as the applicant. He’s from one of the ANC branches that have had their votes quarantined during last month’s Ekurhuleni Regional Conference.

Sithole wanted the decision by the ANC NEC, that this matter of the delegates from Ekurhuleni Region be sorted out by the Gauteng PEC, to be declared null and void. This saw the ANC filing replying court papers to defend its decision on the matter.

On Saturday ANC NEC Member, Mduduzi Manana, who is also a deployee at the Gauteng Conference, sid that the party’s legal representatives were looking into the matter. He said the conference will be proceeding nonetheless.

“It was opened yesterday by both the national and the Provincial Chairpersons, Comrade Makhura, we are now about to present credentials to plenary,” added Manana.