‘ANC faces several challenges including not fulfilling past promises’

Political expert Bheki Mngomezulu says the governing party faces several challenges including not fulfilling past promises.

Mngomezulu says ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has a lot to explain.

“Given the fact that the ANC has been in power since 1994, ideally this election manifesto should have been one of the easiest but unfortunately the opposite is true. If you have been in power what you do you say this is what we had promised, we promised you five things, we’ve only been able to do two of the five things. These were the reasons why we were unable to do the other three and these are the plans we have in place address the other three so that all five are taken care of.”

Unemployment

Meanwhile, with almost 50 percent of young people unemployed, ANC NEC member Alwyn Botes says their manifesto will primarily be about the creation of jobs for youth.

The governing party is launching its manifesto at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban today. Botes says they will also ensure the full implementation of their manifesto promises.

“Our manifesto will be about jobs for young people and we will look at what happens to those above 35 years and look at intervention in that regards. This time around we are going to assess the implementation of the ANC manifesto on an annual basis and not every five years but every year and when there is lack of execution, there will be renewal and change with regard to that.”