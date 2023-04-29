The African National Congress (ANC) in the Amathole Region, Eastern Cape, has new leadership. This follows its fourth elective conference held in East London over two days.

The conference elected Sheila Xego as the Chairperson and Nombuyekezo Ncetezo as the Secretary. Both positions were uncontested.

It is the first time the region has elected a woman as secretary. The previous regional structure was disbanded by the Provincial Executive Committees (PEC) last year because it allegedly disobeyed the PEC’s orders and failed to implement party policies.

Celebrations and jubilation as the Amathole Region elected new leadership.

Xego is the fourth woman to become a regional chairperson in the current cohort of regional structures in the province. Her focus is to prioritize the needs of the people of Amathole.

“Coming from this conference fresh from the ballot box we will continue uniting and renewing the ANC in the Amathole space and also focusing every member of the ANC to take seriously the challenge facing the people of Amathole.”

The conference also stressed the need for party members to desist from factionalism.

“The last conference had observed noble values and traditions that are being eroded by factionalism and unending divisions and corruption this poses a stumbling block to the movement that struggle heroes would be proud of,” Ncetezo says.

The region will announce its other leaders in due course.