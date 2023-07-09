The African National Congress (ANC) chair of the Economic Transformation sub-committee Mmamoloko Kubayi has dismissed reports of planned negotiations with the so-called construction mafia in KwaZulu-Natal.

She was speaking at a media briefing in Boksburg east of Johannesburg where the party is holding its National Executive Committee meeting.

Earlier this week, while on a site visit to Menzi High School in Umlazi, south of Durban, the Public Works MEC Sipho Nkosi is reported to have said he would negotiate with the group.

This was due to a R40 million project that has been stalled since 2020.

Kubayi has condemned the so-called construction mafia’s disruptive behaviour.

“We do condemn acts of disruption of projects because they deny people [services]. For example, if you disrupt a housing project you’re denying people access to homes. Infrastructure creates jobs, but also, [it] ensures that they contribute in terms of economic development.”

“So that is why we can never ever as government or the ANC encourage anyone who says that we will go and negotiate. There isn’t a negotiation and that is the explanation I got from the MEC,” adds Kubayi.

