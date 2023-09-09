The AmaZulu Royal family has described the late IFP President emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as a person with great wisdom and someone who played a pivotal role in trying to reconcile the family.

Buthelezi died this morning at his KwaPhindangene home at Mahlabathini in northern KwaZulu-Natal at the age of 95.

Buthelezi’s influence on shaping political landscape in KZN: Mzwandile Mbeje:



Senior member of the AmaZulu royal family is Prince Thulani Zulu.

“The only person who was old enough who could be listen by everyone, he was the only one who could call the Royal Family from all the houses. They respected him and he could say whatever that was not going right and was able to call to order everyone including Amakhosi. He was very handful in doing all that and we are very sad.”

People react

Residents of Mpumalanga say a lot needs to be done by government to preserve the legacy of late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Prince Buthelezi died in the early hours of this morning. Some of the residents say they were distraught by the news of his passing. They say that Buthelezi played a key role in the fight for democracy.

“I remember the legendary Mr Buthelezi for the contribution he did for the whole of Mzandi and Africa. Especially in his effort to liberate Mzansi. He was a giant who cannot be forgotten. He made a lot of contributions in order to maintain peace in the country. We will really miss him and we bring condolences to the family. Maybe they can make his statue in KZN.”

Some Kimberley residents in the Northern Cape have also joined the rest of the country in paying tribute to Buthelezi who died at his home this morning.

“The passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi came as a shock to us because he is one of the political giants in South Africa. The IFP has not just lost a leader but the country as a whole we have lost a leader.”

“The passing of this icon legend is heartbreaking for us please let his body rest in peace.”