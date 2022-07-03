The AmaZulu royal family has concluded the ceremonial mourning period activities for the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March last year. This weekend, all the late king’s wives held a final ritual at the Kwakhethomthandayo Palace in KwaNongoma northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Prince Simakade Zulu, eldest son of the late king who also attended the ceremony, raised concerns about the safety of his father’s wives.

The AmaZulu Royal family has conducted a ceremony of reconciling the late King Goodwill Zwelithini with his ancestors. The ceremony known as Ukukhuphula was conducted by the widows of the late King at the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal palace on Saturday.

Amabutho and Zulu royal family members from different palaces attended the final ritual of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini. Ukukhuphula is loosely translated as reconciling the late king with his ancestors.

All king’s wives attended the event at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace. The ceremony allows the wives to attend and participate in different activities within the family as well as in society.

The King’s eldest son, Prince Simakade expresses concerns about the vulnerability and safety of his father’s wives.

“We are here my queens, do not be afraid. I am not speaking here because I am running for the throne. One must not be too desperate to ascend the throne. The late king warned us about the throne and that it comes with so many challenges including death. Nobody wants to die, we all want to live. We want to live so we can be able to protect our mothers and we will ensure their safety, ndabeziiiithaa.”

The late king’s fifth wife, Queen Nompumelelo MaMchiza-Zulu spoke for the first time to the SABC after the death of their husband. MaMchiza refused to comment on who they believe deserves to ascend the throne, instead, she says she prays for unity and calm among the royal family. She echoes the same sentiments as Prince Simakade about their safety.

“This incident happened last year where they broke they inside the premises without permission. The gate was forcefully unlocked, and nobody came to me and asked for keys to the gate so that people would attend the event. But this issue needs God’s intervention.”

AmaZulu Queens hold ceremony to conclude the mourning period at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace:

The first wife, Queen Sbongile Dlamini-Zulu believes that there will be no unity and development among the royal family if they don’t sit down and resolve their differences amicably.

“We are asking for God’s intervention, we ask for unity and calm in the royal family so that we will succeed in whatever we are doing. The solution is that family members must come together and be united, nothing else. Without sitting around the table, there will be no unity,” she added.

Royal member Princess Thulubheke Zulu from KwaDlamahlahla royal palace says the division is perpetuated by individuals outside the royal family.

“My heart is painful and I don’t think that I will meet God if I can die now due to the anger and frustration because the name of the royal family is dragged through the mud by individuals. The royal family is not divided but there is one person who divided the royal family. All Queens were here, all children of King Zwelithini were here, we are all united but there is one man who is against all this unity,” said Thulubheke Zulu

Meanwhile, the brother to the late King, Prince Mbonisi Zulu who had rejected the late king’s son MisuZulu KaZwelithini nomination to be the successor to the throne by the national government was not present at this ritual. MisuZulu was also not present.