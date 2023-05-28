Gauteng Department of Health says almost 50 people have tested positive for cholera in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, since last week.

This as the death toll has risen to 23 in the area.

“The number of patients that have been seen at the Jubilee District Hospital since Monday is sitting at 229 and includes 23 patients who have been transferred to other Tshwane-based hospitals. Laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera seen at Jubilee are standing at 48. As of Saturday, there were 77 patients admitted for diarrheal disease. It is worth noting that 29 patients have since recovered and were discharged,” says Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

The Department has also set up a field hospital in Kanana to attend to people who have symptoms.

“In this temporary hospital, patients are either given oral hydration or intravenous hydration on the spot and the most critical patients are immediately taken to hospitals in Tshwane for further management and admission,” says the Department in a statement.

Journalist Ofentse Setimo reports that the number of people presenting mild to severe cholera symptoms have decreased:

Authorities have cautioned residents to refrain from purchasing untested water from unauthorized suppliers.

“The City of Tshwane has received disturbing news from community members alleging that there are roaming water tankers selling water to residents in Hammanskraal. Communities are cautioned not to buy or drink water from these tankers as it is untested and not declared safe for drinking. The city provides drinkable water to its communities in formal and informal areas in Hammanskraal, free of charge. The water provided by the city’s authorised tankers has been declared safe for drinking,” City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

Meanwhile, residents of Hammanskraal are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently pay a special visit to the area, amid the rise in cholera cases.