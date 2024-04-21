Alfred Nzo needs R20-billion to get its water services up to scratch

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Alfred Nzo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape says it needs R20-billion to get its water and sanitation services up to scratch.

Access to clean water is one of the main challenges facing impoverished rural communities in the region.

Related video, Alfred Nzo District Municipality gets R1 billion to address water challenges:

The municipality is currently spending R24-million to provide water by tankers to the affected communities.

Vehicles have also been purchased to take officials to the boreholes to service them.

A resident, Nokhaya Gxamthwana, says the government needs to do more.

“We do not have taps that provide us with water, but we have taps that have no water. They installed these taps some years ago and it took only a year, these taps ran dry. It’s almost three years now without water. What they did after that they brought us water tanks and even these tanks have no water. Water is huge problem.”

