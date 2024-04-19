SIU to investigate Water and Sanitation Dept maladministration claims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted authority to investigate allegations of serious maladministration in the Department of Water and Sanitation following a proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The investigation aims to recover financial losses suffered by the state.

It allows the SIU to look into unauthorised, irregular and wasteful expenditure incurred by the department.

The unit will also establish whether there was any unlawful appropriation or expenditure using public money.

” The causes of such maladministration, arising from the procurement of, or contracting of goods, works or services concerning, the “Drop the Block” project and the contract entered into in respect between the Department and Sedibeng Water. The “Almost Empty Outdoor” campaign and the appointment of Sedibeng Water as the implementing agent in an allegedly irregular manner for the provision of generic services in 2016 and the “War on Leaks” Programme, and the alleged irregular appointments of and payments to Rand Water and the Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority,” says SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.