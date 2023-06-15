Residents of Stjwetla in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, have threatened to boycott the polls next year. This comes after Eskom clamped down on illegal electricity connections in the area.

The disgruntled residents say what the African National Congress (ANC) and Eskom are doing to them is not fair.

Eskom officials accompanied by police and private security have cut and removed illegally connected cables from their transformers.

Residents had this to say. “Why are they treating us like animals? They only know us when it’s time to vote. They even come here and give us empty promises…”

“Why would I vote for them while we are being used like this… What would the children eat? We came here to look for jobs because we are poor. Now they take away the electricity, how will we vote while they are doing this to us.”

#EskomGauteng#Illegalconnectionsremoval#Malboro We are removing Illegal connections in Malboro as part of our initiatives to safeguard the electricity infrastructure against overloading, which results in supply interruptions and may also lead to injuries or even fatalities. pic.twitter.com/GKsIqf3O2u — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 15, 2023