Al Jama ah says it’s planning to table a private members bill for the taxi industry to be regulated at national level. The party says the recent dispute between SANTACO and the City of Cape Town is evidence that intergovernmental efforts to regulate the industry are not working.

The strike was sparked when the City’s traffic officials used a new by-law and the National Land Transport Act, to impound taxis for various offences.

Party Leader Ganief Hendricks, “Al Jama ah feels that it is urgent to have a national structure to regulate the taxi industry and the regulation must be expedited. So, the party is going to table a private members bill in this regard. And we hope that the private members bill will also gain support of Cabinet, like Al Jama ah got support for its other private members bills, so that the matter can be expedited. Now that the Minister has shown an appetite for a national structure to govern the taxi industry as we can no longer rely on co-operation from municipalities and provinces especially in the Western Cape.”