AKA, Tibz murder case postponed to 6 March

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Durban Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case of five of the suspects linked to the murder of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend – Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane to 6 March.

They face ten counts – including two charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms.

The five are Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza , Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabini and Lindokuhle Ndimande.

The state asked that the matter be postponed for further investigation and to allow them time to finalise the extradition processes of the two suspects who were arrested in Eswatini.

Forbes and Motsoane were killed in Durban in February last year.

Meanwhile, Police Minister, Bheki Cele also attended the court appearance.

Below is the live stream of the court appearance: