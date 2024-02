Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Police Service (SAPS) have called an impromptu media briefing in KwaZulu-Natal where a major announcement is expected to be made. This comes after the Times of Eswatini reported earlier that South African hitmen arrested in the kingdom were linked to the murder of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello ‘Tibs’ Motsoane in February last year.

The SAPS dismissed the claims, however the newspaper maintains the claim.

