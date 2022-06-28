AfriForum says it has instructed its legal team to bring an urgent application to the High Court in Pretoria to compel law enforcers to take action against striking Eskom employees. Afriforum says the workers who are on an unprotected strike are intimidating and harassing their colleagues who want to work.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has presented images at a media conference of houses and cars that he says were allegedly torched by striking workers.

VIDEO: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan briefs media on the latest challenges at Eskom

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have urged the striking workers to give the latest round of wage talks which are scheduled for Friday, a chance.

Details of the offer have not been released by the unions.

Gordhan says he hopes workers will return to their posts on Wednesday.

Afriforum says Eskom, which has introduced periodic Stage 6 rolling blackouts indicated recently it had a court order declaring the strike illegal but has failed to enforce the order.

Afriforum says power stations are national key points and the police should have already acted to stop the alleged intimidation by striking workers.

VIDEO: Unions call on their members to normalise the situation as Eskom returns to the negotiating table