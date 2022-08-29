Former South African President Thabo Mbeki has received part of the Amilca Cabral archives that were donated to the Thabo Mbeki Presidential Library by Professor Geri Augusto. Augusto says Cabral played an important role in fighting colonialism on the continent and that his story should inspire Africans.

Speaking at the handing over of the archives, Mbeki said the Thabo Mbeki Presidential Library should be a centre where Africans, particularly the young generation, could access information about the history of Africa.

Amilca Cabral was born in Guinea Bissau in 1924. He was an activist who led the struggle against colonialism. He was also a well-known author and poet. Many on the continent and in the diaspora still draw inspiration from his activism.

He was one of Africa’s foremost anti-colonial leaders. The handing over of some of the material that tell his story has inspired the Thabo Mbeki library staff to get more of the important documents about the history of those, who led the struggle in Africa.

International scholar, Professor Augusto says this material is going to benefit Africans.

Mbeki says Africans must be able to define their own future and must draw inspiration from leaders such as Amilca Cabral.

Some of the previous material given to the library includes material of the former Ghanaian President Kwame Nkrumah.

