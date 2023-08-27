The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says in as much as it welcomes the expansion of BRICS announced at the summit held in Johannesburg this week, it feels African leaders have failed to use the opportunity to consolidate continental infrastructure projects.

The summit agreed to have Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Ethiopia added to the five current members.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of their Central Command meeting under way in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu says the summit was a missed opportunity.

“It is a positive step that we are having BRICS including countries in the global south who are uniting against long overdue imperialist forces of the west. But we think also that it was a missed opportunity to consolidate what we want to achieve Pan continentally.”

“In the Agenda 2063, we have 10 priority projects of the African continent and number one among those projects is an integrated rail project which is going to enhance the intra-African trade. But in none of these platforms which are relevant, the African continent fails to say we are looking for those Pan African infrastructure programmes and projects,” explains Shivambu.

