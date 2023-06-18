President Cyril Ramaphosa has told a meeting in St Petersburg, Russia, that the delegation of African leaders recognises the sovereignty of countries as outlined in the United Nations charter.

The delegation has held talks with President Vladimir Putin after meeting a day earlier with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The delegation has presented their 10-point proposal to Putin, as part of their efforts to negotiate for peace between the two countries.

Ramaphosa addresses the meeting where the Presidents of Comoros, Senegal, and Zambia, as well as Egypt’s Prime Minister and top envoys from the Republic of Congo and Uganda, were also present.

African leaders urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to settle Russia’s conflict with Ukraine:

President Ramaphosa says, “We would like to see the conflict being de-escalated, as we find a way to peace. We recognise the sovereignty of countries- in terms of the UN Charter, and yes in terms of that charter we believe that all of us should work in terms of internationally recognised principles. It is for that reason that we would like to submit that we recognise the sovereignty of countries, in terms of that Charter.”

He adds that the Mission was putting forward 10 proposals to resolve the war which include the free passage of humanitarian aid, exchange of prisoners of war, opening of channels for the export of grain through the Black Sea and the need to guarantee the security of all countries amongst others.

“As a continent, we are being negatively affected in terms of our economies the prices of commodities have gone up, particularly grain and fertilizer and the prices of fuel have also gone up and this is a consequence of the war that is ongoing and it is for this reason that we are also here that is in our collective interest that the war comes to an end.”