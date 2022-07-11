Actress Busisiwe Lurayi has passed away. She was 35 years old.

According to a statement from her management company, Eye Media Artists, Lurayi passed away unexpectedly at her home in Johannesburg.

RIP: Busi Lurayi The prolific Stage & Screen ctress has passed on. #RIPBusiLurayi pic.twitter.com/Jtje4Efqfj — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) July 11, 2022

The cause of her death is still unknown as they await autopsy results.

This woman is the reason I watched how to ruin Christmas . Rest in peace Busi 😓#RIPBusiLurayi pic.twitter.com/yqlqYWswHM — Shonny 🦇 (@Shonny_SA) July 11, 2022

Lurayi is best known for her role as Phumzile on SABC 1 show, City Ses’La, Sokhulu and Partners as well as the Netflix Movie, How to Ruin Christmas.

Tributes

Tributes are pouring in for the late actress. The SABC is among those who have sent condolences to her family, friends and fans.

Lurayi won a South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA ) in 2006 for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy for her role as Phumzile on City Ses’la – a role she portrayed from 2005 – 2006. She left the sitcom to pursue other acting roles. However, she came back to the role again in 2010 on a spin-off sitcom, Ses’Top la.

Other acting roles include a guest appearance on the medical drama series ER, Wild at Heart, Lockdown, Intersexions, and Generations, amongst others. Her family has requested space to come to terms with this tragic death.

The SABC is saddened by the untimely passing of the stage & screen actress Busisiwe Lurayi. She will be remembered for her talent and commitment to the craft. Condolences to the Lurayi family, friends and fans.#RIPBusiLurayi Image: Instagram / busi_lurayi pic.twitter.com/3sem5NSFj7 — SABC (@SABCPortal) July 11, 2022