Action SA says it will lay criminal charges against some senior leaders of the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday, accusing the party of attempting to bribe an Action SA councillor.

It follows last week’s resignation of Zwakele Mncwango as the DA’s Chief Whip in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

Images have reportedly surfaced of Newcastle Ward Councillor, Shandy Singh, meeting with DA leaders such as John Steenhuisen, KwaZulu-Natal provincial Chairperson Dean Macpherson and provincial leader Francois Rogers.

The DA has rubbished allegations that they attempted to switch Singh’s allegiances to fill Mncwango’s position.

Action SA’s National Chairperson Michael Beaumont says, “There was a delegation from the DA in Newcastle the day before yesterday. Pictures have also emerged of Shandy Singh in the offices of the leader of the opposition in Parliament and we are coming to learn that other political parties have also attempted to induce this individual.”

“So, we will be laying those charges. Because when floor crossing and that era ended in SA, I don’t think it was ever envisioned that there would come a new era where individuals form political parties would be sat down and people would offer them higher paying jobs in order for them to leave their existing employment and come to another political party,” adds Beaumont.

Below is the full interview: