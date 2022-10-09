Former KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Zwakele Mncwango has resigned from the party. This comes three days after resigning as the DA member of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature.

It’s alleged Mncwango will be joining ActionSA as the provincial chairperson.

DA leader in the province Francois Rodgers says Mncwango needs to come clean with the public and his new party as to why he saw it fit to enjoy the perks of his office in the Legislature, at the pleasure of the DA, while planning his departure to his new political party.

“In fact what Mncwango has done during this period is he’s used this opportunity to drive his own political agenda during this time. Mncwango also took the opportunity to join his portfolio committee in the legislature to travel across on a study tour to Denmark and Uganda at enormous costs to the tax payers.”

His departure follows an exodus of black leaders from the party.

Previous DA resignations

In August Former DA member of the Gauteng legislature Makashule Gana announced his resignation from the party. He said he wanted to be part of a political alternative because the current culture excludes certain people.

Gana, who was a member of the DA for 20 years, said he would step down while finalising discussions to join a new outfit.

DA member of the KZN legislature Mbali Ntuli resigned in March, both as a DA member and as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

Ntuli contested DA leader John Steenhuisen for the leadership of the party.

In April last year, DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigned. Madikizela was suspended by the party for lying about his qualifications. He was elected leader of the Western Cape in 2018.

In May last year, DA MP Phumzile Van Damme resigned. Van Damme was placed on special leave by the party in November 2020 without consultation.

In December last year, former DA Midvaal Executive Mayor Bongani Baloyi parted ways with the DA.

He joined Action SA in January, saying he finds himself at home within the party and is looking forward to imparting his skills as a public servant in his new home.

Baloyi says the 2024 national and provincial elections will be his main focus.