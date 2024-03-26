Acting Speaker accepts motion-of-no-confidence against Mapisa-Nqakula

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Acting National Assembly Speaker, Lechesa Tsenoli, has accepted a motion of no confidence brought against Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The motion was initiated by DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube following Mapisa-Nqakula’s announcement of taking special leave. The DA argues that it is unacceptable for the Speaker to retain her position amid serious allegations against her.

Tsenoli confirmed that he communicated his decision to Gwarube, accepting the proposed motion.

Mapisa-Nqakula took special leave amidst reports suggesting her imminent arrest on corruption charges. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigative Directorate raided her residence last week following accusations of soliciting and accepting bribes from a Defence Force Contractor during her tenure as Minister of Defence and Military Veterans.

Tsenoli noted that the motion will be scheduled once he consults with the Chief Whip of the majority party, as stipulated by the Assembly’s rules.

Parliament is adjourning on Thursday to allow members time to campaign for the May 29 national and provincial elections. However, a special sitting may be required for the debate and vote on this motion.

Examining the role of the National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula:

