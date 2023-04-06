The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) have rejected the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) proposed pre-2024 national election coalition pact.

During his victory speech after his re-election, DA leader John Steenhuisen vowed to prevent what he termed the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) doomsday coalition in next year’s national elections.

In a letter to Steenhuisen, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa asked that the DA not use other parties as pawns to lure voters in their favour.

“If they’re still interested to engage other political parties on an equal basis, they’re still welcome on our forum. But I don’t know what happened to John for simply treating us like we are school boys. He can go ahead and fly to the moon alone and other parties who think like him but we won’t be part of that.”

ANC-EFF coalition

According to Steenhuisen, South Africa’s poor will be the biggest losers should there be an ANC-EFF coalition post the 2024 elections.

The DA leader believes that together with like-minded opposition parties, the party can be at the helm of a coalition to govern the country post the general elections.

He says the alternative of an ANC-EFF coalition will devastate the economy and service delivery, bringing poor people who depend on government to their knees.

Steenhuisen elaborates in the video below: