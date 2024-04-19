ACDP on campaign trail in Mpumalanga

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) President Kenneth Meshoe has met with businesspeople, farm owners and communities under the Msukaligwa Municipality in Ermelo.

Meshoe tabled his plans to rescue South Africa from the high rate of unemployment, poverty, corruption and crime. South Africans will go to the polls in general elections on 29 May.

Meshoe is optimistic that this time around the ACDP will be represented in all the provinces after the elections.

“South Africans are walking with fear, in times like this you won’t find South Africans just walking in the streets because they are scared and is not right for people to live in fear in the country of their birth. It should be the criminals who fear the law. The ACDP has heard the SOS call and cry from South Africans and we are ready to address issues that are concerning and worrying you.”

Meshoe says the ACDP will go into coalition with opposition parties that are ready to unseat the ANC.

“The ACDP will work with anybody to make sure that resources that the government has are not wasted, are not stolen but help people.”