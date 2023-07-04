A Kraaifontein man, accused of rape and murder, has been denied bail in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town.

The man, who cannot be named as his victim is a minor, was arrested in June after being accused of murdering his son’s eight-year-old friend during a sleepover.

The National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says charges of rape, sexual assault, and assault were added after a post-mortem was conducted on the boy’s body.

Ntabazalila says the accused will be back in court next month.