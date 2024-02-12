UK nationals arrested in Cape Town for drug offences in the UK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two British nationals, a mother and her son, have been arrested in Cape Town in connection with drug offences they are implicated in within the United Kingdom.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirms that the duo is facing charges of conspiracy to supply cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamine in the UK.

The son had reportedly fled to South Africa before authorities could apprehend him, while the mother absconded after being released on bail.

In addition to the drug-related charges, the son is also accused of possessing an imitation firearm and assault.

An extradition request has been initiated for both individuals.

The arrested individuals are scheduled to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court for further legal proceedings.

The NPA has not released any specific details about the alleged drug-related activities or the circumstances that led to their arrest in Cape Town.