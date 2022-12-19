Accused number one, Sipho Mkhatshwa, in the Hillary Gardee’s murder case has again been denied bail.

Mkhatshwa was also denied bail by the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga in August and his attorney Lesego Kwakwa applied for leave to re-apply for bail. The court granted him leave to re-apply for bail in October.

Video – Bail application for Sipho Mkhatshwa: 17 October 2022:

Magistrate Eddie Hall denied Mkhatshwa bail saying he is facing serious charges.

Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, Mduduzi Gama and Rassie Nkune are facing charges of kidnapping, murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Mkhatshwa’s case has been transferred to the High Court and will be heard in April next year.