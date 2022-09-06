The bail application for one of the accused in the Hillary Gardee murder case, Mduduzi Gama, continues in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga.

Gama and Philemon Lukhele were arrested alongside Sipho Mkhatshwa who has been denied bail by the court.

Last week, Gama continued on the witness stand and was cross-examined on his movement during the time of Gardee’s disappearance.

The three are facing charges that include kidnapping, murder, rape, defeating the ends of justice and conspiracy to commit murder.

They were arrested after Gardee’s body was found in a timber plantation a few kilometres outside Mbombela in April.

She had been reported missing a few days earlier.

In the previous court appearance last week, Philemon Lukhele abandoned his bail application for the second time.

The two accused legal representative, Nqobizitha Mlilo, opted to abandon Lukhele’s bail application citing the conduct of the State Prosecutor. Mlilo told the court that the State Prosecutor misled the court on numerous occasions. He believes that his clients are being set up.

A fourth suspect, Rassie Nkune, was also arrested last month. He will join the three suspects in court on Friday.

Police Provincial Commissioner Semakaleng Manamela told the court that Nkune’s involvement in the case has to do with him knowing the whereabouts of the firearm used in the killing.

Manamela was subpoenaed by the legal defence to give testimony in relation to the arrest of the fourth suspect.

The Nelspruit Court hears how one of the accused in the Gardee murder was allegedly tortured: