One of the four men accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee is expected to bring a new bail application at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

Sipho Mkhatshwa was granted permission to re-apply for bail after his defence lawyer identified some inconsistencies in the indictment.

The indictment excluded the charge of rape, the date of the conspiracy to commit murder has allegedly been changed and the crime scene has also been changed.

Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, Albert Gama and Rassie Nkune are accused of Gardee’s murder.

Gardee, the daughter of former EFF Secretary-General Godrich Gardee, went missing at the end of April while shopping with her adopted three-year old daughter.

Gardee’s body with stab wounds, boots prints, and a gunshot wound was later found in a timber plantation outside Mbombela.

In the report below from their previous court appearance, Mkhatshwa and Lukhele’s lawyer explained the reasons behind their bail bids:

