A police sergeant, three others to appear in court for murder

Four individuals, including a police sergeant, are scheduled to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court today to face charges in connection with the murders of two police officers.

The accused are linked to two separate incidents that occurred in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwaabone says, “The suspects were arrested after an intensive investigation that linked them to the alleged murder of Gift Mokati, 21, in March 2021, for an insurance claim. The suspects were additionally linked to the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Mohajane…”

“The latter was Mooinooi Detective Branch Commander and was shot and killed at his residence in Hammanskraal in June 2023. Some of the suspects are also linked to an illegal mining case and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition,” Mokgwaabone added.