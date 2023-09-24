The South African Weather Service (SAWS) in KwaZulu-Natal has issued a level two warning for disruptive rainfall in southern parts of the province.

A sixty percent chance of rain is forecast for the remainder of today.

Weather forecaster Odirile Modipa lists the areas that are expected to be most affected by this rainfall.

“For today [Sunday], we’ve got a sixty percent chance of showers and thundershowers in the southern parts of KZN. This is expected to be going on for most of the day. For today we got a yellow level two warning for disruptive rainfall because we are expecting this rain to be continuous rain for the southern parts of KZN that is mainly for the Ugu, eThekwini, Harry Gwala, and southern parts of uMgungundlovu District Municipality,” adds Modipa.

