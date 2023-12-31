A level four weather warning issued for KZN

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African Weather Service has issued a level 4 alert for thunderstorms and disruptive rain along the KwaZulu-Natal coast from midnight going into New Year’s Day tomorrow.

Weather forecaster Ayanda Nsele says rain is expected to fall over some parts of the province.

Nsele says Durban, Port Shepstone, Richards Bay, Amanzimtoti, uMthwalume, and areas along the coast will experience heavy rainfall which may lead to localised flooding.

“So for today over the province, we are expecting an eighty percent chance of showers and thundershowers. Going into tomorrow for New Year’s Day, we can expect to have a rainy day with 80% of showers over the eastern part of the province, otherwise 60% in the western part. We also have a yellow level 4 alert; this is for disruption rain in areas along the coast and adjacent interior starting at midnight.”

SA Weather Report | 31 December 2023:



Meanwhile, The death toll of the Christmas Eve floods at Ladysmith has climbed to 22, with an unconfirmed number of four people still missing.

In the immediate aftermath of the floods, it was announced that six people had died.

In the days thereafter, rain and full rivers hampered search efforts, but several bodies have been found over the past two days.

KwaZulu-Natal police have deployed almost all of their search and rescue and K9 teams, as well as a helicopter, to take part in the search.

They are being assisted by emergency services, the NSRI, and NGO’s.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the search continues today.

“An unconfirmed number of four victims are still outstanding, so we continue with the search operation. The mobile command post will move further downstream on Saturday to facilitate the deployment of rescuers. The police will provide further updates as and when new recoveries are made.”

Ladysmith floods update | Rescue operations: