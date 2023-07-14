A 33-year-old woman has been arrested in Grassy Park in Cape Town for allegedly scamming people out of about R5 million.

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, says the woman allegedly lured people into investing in a real estate scheme. He says that the money went into her personal bank account.

Swartbooi says the woman will be appearing in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a charge of fraud.

“It is confirmed that several victims invested funds in excess of R5 million between 2021 and 2022. The suspect howeverz, misappropriated the fund which was paid directly into her bank account. The investigating officer arrested and detained the 33-year-old woman for a charge of fraud.”