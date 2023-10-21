Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Former President Thabo Mbeki is warning that a bold new agenda is required to strengthen peace efforts globally. This as Israel and Hamas are at war, after the Palestinian militant group launched surprise cross-border raids from Gaza, killing thousands of people.

Addressing a United Nations Security Council Open Debate on Contributions of regional mechanisms for peace and security, Mbeki said that Africa and specifically the African Union would continue to require direct cooperation with the Council to address the challenge of securing peace on the continent.

He has outlined some elements of the 2015 Report of the United Nations High-Level Independent Panel on Peace Operations (HIPPO).

