PEC of Magashule’s ACT resign en masse in Mpumalanga

The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) of the African Congress for Transformation (ACT) in Mpumalanga has resigned en masse.

The provincial leadership of Ace Magashule’s party accuses the national leadership of not funding the party’s campaign ahead of the elections later this month.

Makhaza kaNtuli, who was provincial Chairperson of ACT in the province, says ANC members are being promised strategic positions in ACT after the elections. He says they are expected to fund the campaign from their own pockets.

“The issue of cadre deployment, this is a new party that is contesting in the elections for 2024 but you ask yourself where this cadre deployment comes from. Secondly, we were told that there are members in the ANC that after elections they will be placed in strategic positions in this party and we didn’t have the support from national leadership or from our leader Ace Magashule.”

Meanwhile, former ACT provincial Deputy Secretary Silindile Ngwenyama says she will soon announce her new political home.

“As I have resigned from ACT, there is a party that I will be joining soon with my followers I was with at the ACT party, but it is not yet to be disclosed.”