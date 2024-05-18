Magashule rubbishes reports that his party will not contest polls

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The leader of the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), Ace Magashule has rubbished reports that his party will not be contesting in the May National and Provincial polls.

ACT was amongst three political parties that took the IEC to the Constitutional Court over the Commission’s online candidate nomination system, which they claim, malfunctioned when they had to submit details of their candidates.

The party says it will be contesting in a number of provinces including the Free State which they say, they are confident of winning. Magashule delivered his Manifesto to party supporters in Sebokeng, in the South of Gauteng.

Scores of ACT supporters gathered at the Living Waters Ministries for the Manifesto launch. The party leader, focused on five priority areas namely, education, the economy, land, a better life and the dignity of the African Child.

Magashule poured cold water on claims that they were disqualified from contesting the elections following last week’s ConCourt ruling. Instead, the party will only be able to contest in provinces where it submitted the candidates’ names on time.

Some of those provinces include the Free State, Gauteng, North West, the Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape.

“People are trying to de-campaigning ACT by saying they won’t be participating in the elections. ACT is on the national ballot. We’re on the Free State provincial ballot and we are taking it,” says Magashule.

He further said they would be willing to work with various like-minded parties post the elections.

“That’s why we are going to work and if PAC can get seats we will work with PAC, if AZAPO can get seats we’ll work with AZAPO, if UDM can get seats we’ll work with them. Because during apartheid they supplied us with weapons. I’m one of the people who got weapons from them and Hani. So, these are political parties we are going to work with,” Magashule adds.

In his review of the 30 years of democracy, the man who used to be the Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC), says the goal to achieve an inclusive South Africa remains a dream.

Video: Elections 2024 – ACT launches its manifesto: Natasha Phiri