Mantashe says Zuma can’t lay claim to ANC’s success in KZN

ANC National chairperson Gwede Mantashe says Jacob Zuma cannot solely claim victory for how the province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) performed when he was ANC President.

The ANC saw a significant increase in voter support in the province especially in 2014, when Zuma was still the party President. Mantashe says the ANC’s victory in the province during that time can be attributed to former provincial leaders such as Sihle Zikalala and Senzo Mchunu.

He was speaking at the Richard’s Bay taxi rank at the Musa Dladla region in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Zuma was never a leader here except when he was a leader of economic affairs. He has always been a national leader of the ANC. So, he cannot be doing work here especially if he’s national, so it cannot be him. You better say Sihle or Macingwane. Those were the leaders of the province at that time. So, we want to go back to those times where there is a new leader of the ANC here, Duma. Siboniso Duma.”

Meanwhile, Mantashe says finding President Cyril Ramaphosa at fault for signing the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill into law is shifting the blame to where it does not belong.

The main aim of the Bill is to make provision for independent candidates to receive money from the Multi Party Democracy Fund.

It also changed the funding formula from the existing two thirds proportional and one third equitable disbursement to 90% proportional and 10% equitable disbursement of funds to parties in Parliament.

