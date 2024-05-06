UPDATE | Police confirm one fatality from building collapse in George

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police have confirmed that one person has died from the building collapse in George in the Western Cape

Twenty-two workers have so far been rescued and taken to hospitals from the site of a multi-storey building collapse.

George Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe says there was a construction crew of about 70 on site when the collapse occurred just after 2pm this afternoon.

“Currently, the rescue operation remains under way with over 80 rescue personnel on site. Family and friends of the construction workers involved in the incident are being given space to gather at the foyer of the main municipal building and will be assisted.’

Meanwhile, Head of Western Cape Disaster Management, Colin Deiner, says additional emergency personnel and equipment are on their way from Cape Town and Worcester.

“The City of Cape Town as well as the Western Cape EMS have dispatched rescue trucks that have cranes on them that can lift up to around 20 tons to assist with the rescue operation. There’s also a specialised rescue unit moving from Breede Valley and approximately 50 rescuers who are trained in structural collapse rescue responding together with the SAPS K9 rescue unit.”

Police have confirmed one fatality at this point. As the night falls, rescue workers are continuing efforts to search for survivors. #GeorgeBuildingCollapse #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/bz8rhhjmHn — Sphiwe Hobasi (@MrCow_man) May 6, 2024

Media Release: Western Cape Government supporting and monitoring response to building collapse in George

6 May 2024 The Western Cape Government (WCG) is closely monitoring and sending resources to assist the emergency response to a construction site collapse in George. pic.twitter.com/f6jXl0Ki6j — Western Cape Gov (@WesternCapeGov) May 6, 2024