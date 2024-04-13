Police confiscated dagga worth over R3 million

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in Burgersfort in Limpopo have confiscated dagga worth more than R3 million.

The police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says, “The major drug bust was made during routine roadblock conducted jointly with the members of the local farm watch.”

Police say the vehicle was reportedly travelling from Lydenburg in Mpumalanga province to deliver the dagga in Burgersfort when it was stopped.

“The driver sped off, and police gave chase. Upon realising that he was being cornered, he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle was carrying 13 bales of dagga and 46 plastic of dagga sealed with a compressor, weighing about 711kg. The vehicle was also confiscated as part of the investigation,” adds Ledwaba.

