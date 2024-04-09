Rains damage several schools in Free State

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Department of Education in the Free State is counting its losses after heavy rains caused damage to schools in Kroonstad.

The Department’s spokesperson Howard Ndaba says while they are monitoring the situation following a weather services caution of a possibility of more rain, they are urging educators and learners to stay indoors when there are heavy downpours.

“Those living in low lying areas should take extra precautions. Never try to swim or drive through fast moving water. If they must travel by car they must try and identify alternative routes that are not exposed to flooding. Avoid crossing flooded areas. It’s best to stop and turn around and go another way. Teachers who are driving should never attempt to cross flooded low water bridges.”

Meanwhile, Schools in the Overberg, the Cape Winelands and Helderberg are closed for a second day following severe storms from the weekend.

Western Cape Education Director of Communications Bronagh Hammond updates: