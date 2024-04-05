Eskom attributes reduced load shedding to maintenance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Power utility Eskom says that its investment in ramping up maintenance at its most problematic power stations is paying off.

This as the country has enjoyed nine days without rolling blackouts.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena says this situation looks set to continue indefinitely except on the days that reserves have to be replenished.

Mokwena details why load shedding has stopped for now.

“We have experienced nine days without load shedding and we’re saying obviously we continue with that. In October, we did mention that we have implemented what we called the generation operational recovery plan, wherein that there are focused priority stations that we are looking at to ensure that we improve in terms of how they perform or their reliability.”

Mokwena adds, “So, we’re going to see more of these days, although we’ll have obviously some of the days where we need to recover either our emergencies and still continue with our maintenance but the future is looking very good in terms of the less intense and less frequent load shedding.”